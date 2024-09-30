Students sent home as eight Madurai schools receive hoax bomb threats

MADURAI: Eight schools, including Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) schools, at various locations in Madurai received bomb threats through email on Monday, sending the parents and cops into a tizzy.

Police said the KV 1 School at Narimedu, besides Jeevana International School (ICSE) at Ponmeni Jayanagar, Velammal Vidyalaya (CBSE) at Anuppanadi are among eight schools which received an email this morning threatening that a bomb would explode in the institutions.

Upon information, the senior police officials along with Tamil Nadu Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services department personnel rushed to the schools and conducted a thorough check inside the premises.

Sniffer dogs were also pressed into service.

After a couple of hours of search, no explosives were found and the bomb threat turned out to be a hoax.

Meanwhile, the bomb threat triggered tense moments at the schools, as anxious parents rushed to the respective educational institutions to pick up their children.

A probe is underway to find out the mischief mongers.

The cyber crime wing police were trying to identify the sender of the email and track the Internet Protocol address from where the mail has been sent to the schools.