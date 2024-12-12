Students seen unhappy with TN bus services, reveals CAG passenger survey

CHENNAI: A passenger survey conducted by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to assess the quality of the service extended by the State Transport Undertakings (STUs) revealed that 54 per cent of students expressed the view that they could not reach their institutions in time due to the insufficient number of buses operated, late arrivals, and non-stopping buses at bus stops.

In the Audit Report (Compliance Audit) for the year ended March 2022, the CAG said that a passenger survey was conducted in October 2022 along with officials of all eight STUs, covering 2,700 respondents.

The passengers who travelled in various types of STU buses -- town, mofussil, long-distance and inter-state services -- were interviewed through a questionnaire.

In the survey conducted among 741 women and students availing of free and concessionary travel, the report said that 56 per cent of the passengers stated that they could save an average of Rs 637 per month from the concession.

The report said that it could be seen that 59 per cent of the passengers preferred their own mode of transport if they could afford it, for which, they have cited lack of sufficient buses, higher journey time, and lack of punctuality as the main reasons. In the survey among the 1,241 passengers of town and mofussil buses, it said in case of non-arrival or delayed arrival of STU buses, 57 per cent of the passengers stated that they would prefer private buses for their journey.

In case of the long-distance bus passengers, the survey said that 60 per cent of passengers would choose their own mode of transport if they could afford it, citing a lack of punctuality, and insufficient buses.

Nearly 71 per cent of the respondents out of the 537 long-distance bus passengers stated that they choose STU buses over trains due to reasons such as non-availability of seats, and inconvenient train timing.

In the case of inter-state buses, 122 respondents (28 per cent) suggested that additional amenities such as drinking water and charging facilities were required to be provided.

WHAT THEY SAID:

Women and students availing free and concessional travel said:

-- Availed free/concessional fare benefit daily? Yes - 77 %; No - 23 %

-- Could continue studies only due to free/concessional fare travel? Yes - 62 %; No - 38 %

-- Treated on part with fare-paying passengers? Yes - 31 %; No - 69 %

Passengers travelling in town and mofussil buses:

-- Fully satisfied with the behaviour of drivers and conductors? Yes - 47 %; No - 53 %

Passengers travelling in long-distance intra-state buses and inter-state buses:

-- If affordable, would you prefer your own mode of transport to government buses? Yes - 60 %; No - 40 %