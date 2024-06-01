Student's registration for engineering admission in Tamil Nadu to cross 1.5 lakh

CHENNAI: With just one week left for the last date of enrollment, the student's registration for engineering admissions in TN will be touching 1.5 lakh on May 31.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), a wing of the State Higher Education Department, has started Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2024) from May 6 with the commencement of online registration.

Within a span of 17 days of registration, the student, who completed all the enrollment formalities has crossed one lakh.

"On that day a total of 1,03,320 applications have completed the formalities till uploading their certificates", (TNEA-2024) in-charge Dr T Purushothaman said. He said as of May 31 till 6 pm, as many as 1,46,831 students have completed the registration formalities.

The DOTE official said since there is one week left for the last date of registration (June 6), it is expected that the student's enrollment might cross 2 lakh.

However, he said that the students will have time to upload their document till June 12. "On that day itself, random numbers will be alloted to the students", he said adding "after allocating random number certificate verification would be done online from June 13 to June 30".

DOTE sources also said many rural students could not upload their certificates and documents due to poor internet connection or it cannot be uploaded with the specified file size requirements. Therefore they could visit the students' facilitation centres, which were setup across all the districts, to upload their certificates with the help of the authorities.

Accordingly, the much awaited merit list will be released by the DOTE on July 10. The student's grievances redressal cell will be in operation from July 11 to July 20.

However, the counselling dates will be announced in accordance with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE's) academic schedule. Like last year, the counselling for the engineering aspirants is expected to be conducted in three rounds.

After allocation of engineering seats to the students, the colleges were expected to be opened for new admissions in the second week of September.