Students protest in support of teacher suspended for foot massage in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A day after a Mathematics teacher was placed under suspension for making a student massage his foot, over 50 students of East Rajapalayam Government High School blocked the road in protest, on Saturday, demanding to revoke his suspension.

The Chief Educational Officer M Kabir, following an inquiry, suspended teacher J Jayaprakash from East Rajapalayam Government High School on Friday. The video of a student massaging his foot was circulated on social media triggering shock waves.

However, on Saturday, over 50 students blocked a TNSTC bus and staged a protest in front of their school. They raised slogans demanding to revoke the suspension and reinstate Jayaprakash in their school. The students raised apprehensions that their studies would be affected without the teacher.

A police team along with revenue department officials arrived and persuaded the students to withdraw their protest. The police informed them that officials from the education department would visit the school on November 25 to address their concerns. The protest hit the traffic on the stretch for more than an hour.

Tamil teacher held for harassing girl student in Salem

In another incident involving a school teacher, the Salem police have taken into custody a Tamil teacher for misbehaving with a class 11 girl during a special class at Iruppali Government Higher Secondary School in Edappadi Union.

Police said Brahadeeshwaran (39), a guest Tamil teacher, used to school drunk and make explicit comments in the classroom. During a special class for class 11 students on Saturday, he misbehaved with a girl student. The girl’s parents filed a complaint with Poolampatti police station.

The All Women’s Police Station (AWPS) in Sangagiri took the accused teacher into custody and further inquiries are on.