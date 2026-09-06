Students protest crusher unit by climbing hillock in Tiruchy

The Mines department has permitted a crusher unit at Rettamalai near A-Thoppupatti in Manapparai, and the works for the proposed crusher unit is under way.

Sources said the crusher unit is sanctioned against the norms as there are houses and religious places within the 500-metre radius of the site.

The villagers have protested the proposal as it would harm agricultural activities in the area and even met Minister for Mines TK Prabhu and Manapparai MLA R Kathiravan, but to no avail.