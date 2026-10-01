Students protest as caste details sought at Ooty blood donation camp

CHENNAI: Students at a government arts college in Ooty objected after a form seeking caste details was reportedly distributed during a blood donation camp, with a video of their protest circulating on social media, said a Daily Thanthi report.
A blood donation camp was organised by the Health Department at the Government Arts College in Ooty, Nilgiris district, on Wednesday, with several students participating.
According to reports, a member of the Union government's Mera Yuva Bharat initiative, under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, distributed separate forms to students attending the camp.
The form reportedly sought details including the students’ names, ages, courses and phone numbers, along with their caste.
Some students objected to the inclusion of caste details and questioned why such information was being sought at a blood donation camp. A few students recorded videos of the incident and shared them on social media, asking, “Will you take blood based on caste?”