Students protest as caste details sought at Ooty blood donation camp

A blood donation camp was organised by the Health Department at the Government Arts College in Ooty, Nilgiris district, on Wednesday, with several students participating.

According to reports, a member of the Union government's Mera Yuva Bharat initiative, under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, distributed separate forms to students attending the camp.

The form reportedly sought details including the students’ names, ages, courses and phone numbers, along with their caste.