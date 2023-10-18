Students pelt stones at govt bus, probe on

CHENNAI: The Sivakanchi police on Tuesday launched a probe for a group of school students, who pelted stones at the government bus after the bus conductor told them not to travel on footboard in Kancheepuram on Monday.

The students, boarded the bus from the Keerai Mandapam stop heading towards Margal from the Kancheepuram bus stop, were travelling by standing on the steps.

Soon, the conductor and driver asked the students to sit on the seats as there were many vacant seats on the bus. However, the students were not ready to listen to the crew and soon an argument broke out between them.

The driver stopped the bus on the roadside and said he would not start until the students are seated.

Police said the students, who became angry, took stones and pelted at the bus and broke the rear glass. When the local tried to catch them, the students managed to escape using an autorickshaw.

Later, the passengers were shifted to another bus.