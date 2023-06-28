Students on footboard attack cyclist, two-wheeler rider before giving a slip

VELLORE: Two school students travelling on footboard in a mofussil bus slapped a cyclist and assaulted a man on a two-wheeler before fleeing the spot on Monday. The incident occurred in the evening when the Vellore to Thangal bus was crossing Kagithapattarai.

Two Class 12 students travelling on the footboard of the bus slapped a cyclist. They got down from the bus near Tamil Nadu Small Industries Corporation (TANSI) workshop and assaulted a man on a two-wheeler who objected to their act and asked them to move inside the bus.

A crowd gathered on the spot and started questioning the students, but the duo escaped in the melee. A photographer who captured the footboard travel informed the police at the underpass near the Collector’s office. The cops stopped the bus and ordered the remaining students travelling on footboard to move inside the bus. The vehicle was allowed to pass after the student complied.

