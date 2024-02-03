Students of polytechnics set to get niche courses including AI

CHENNAI: In a first, polytechnic colleges in the state are set to get the latest technical courses including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cyber Security, Machine Learning and Data Science on par with engineering and science stream colleges.

The Directorate of Technical Education’s (DOTE) attempt to introduce the latest technical subjects in diploma courses came against the backdrop of several requests from the academicians and parents so that the students in polytechnic colleges will also get immediate job opportunities like their counterparts in engineering institutes.

At present there are as many as 54 government polytechnic colleges, 34 government-aided institutions and 403 self-financing polytechnic institutes functioning across the state offering various diploma courses for the students.

A senior official from the DOTE told DT Next that students who have qualified in Class 10 will be eligible to do diploma courses in AI, Cyber Security, Machine Learning and Data Science. “The idea is to provide quick employment generation for the students, especially because there lot who can’t take up engineering courses”, he added.

Stating that the process of introducing new technical courses, including AI, are in the initial stage, the official said a series of review meetings would be conducted in connection with the syllabus for introducing these courses.

“A curriculum cum technical committee would be constituted comprising higher education officials, DOTE authorities, academicians and industry experts”, he said adding that “the panel would discuss the subjects that would be brought to these courses”.

The official pointed out that once the introduction of the courses were finalised, the DOTE is expected to tie-up with industries for organising placement drives and conducting job fairs for the students across the State. “Student’s and experts’ feedback would also be taken before coming out with a plan,” he said.