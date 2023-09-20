Students of classes 1-3 to take quarterly exam in written format

CHENNAI: With the quarterly exam set to begin from today for classes 1 to 3, the School Education Department has announced that students can write the exam in written format. Exams will be conducted till September 27. The department has changed the pattern to written from online mode this year.

The circular from the department stated, “Students from classes 1 to 3 have been allowed to write the quarterly exam in a written format. And, the question papers, consisting of only five questions for each subject, will be made available.”

For students of classes 4 and 5 too, quarterly exam will also be conducted in the written format. It was announced that the question papers will be available for in PDF format through the system.

“School teachers have been told to upload the results of the assessments, including the marks obtained by the students, during the registration process. The Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) for students in classes 1 to 5 will be conducted once in the second term, for a duration of 15 days, starting from the second term,” the circular stated.

The department has released a revised curriculum for Ennum Ezhuthum scheme under the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). The training schedule and dates for teachers in classes 1 to 5 will be adjusted according to the revised training programme, the department has said.

“The programme is scheduled from October 4-6 for classes 1 to 3 teachers and from October 9-11 for classes 4 and 5 teachers. This information is being communicated to all district chief educational officers and district elementary educational officers through the director of school education, in accordance with the revised curriculum,” the circular added.