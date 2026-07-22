Students must protect national unity: Vice President Radhakrishnan

Speaking to reporters at Coimbatore International Airport, Radhakrishnan said only if the nation remains united will our voice be heard at the global stage. “India’s ability to respond effectively to global powers stems from its unity,” he said.

To a query on the ongoing protests in Delhi, Radhakrishnan declined to comment, saying it was a political question and that an appropriate response should come from political leaders.

Replying to a query on the performance of the new government in Tamil Nadu, the Vice President said the government should be given some time to function. “That’s everyone’s wish, and it is my wish as well,” he said.