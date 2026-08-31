Students in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu villages commute on footboard of govt buses

Residents and activists averred that students would often run towards buses and hang from the footboards and railings even when seats are available inside. Some students travel with their feet dangerously close to the road, leaving motorists and other passengers shocked.

The issue came into focus after a Class 9 student, Deena Dayalan (14), from a government school near Mahabalipuram, died on Wednesday after falling from the footboard of a government bus while travelling to school. The Mahabalipuram police registered a case and are investigating the incident.

Despite such incidents occurring from time to time, there has been little change in the behaviour of students, particularly those travelling from rural villages.