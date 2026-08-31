Students in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu villages commute on footboard of govt buses

CHENNAI: Despite repeated accidents and warnings, school students in villages of Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts continue to risk their lives by travelling on the footboards of government buses during their daily commute.
Residents and activists averred that students would often run towards buses and hang from the footboards and railings even when seats are available inside. Some students travel with their feet dangerously close to the road, leaving motorists and other passengers shocked.
The issue came into focus after a Class 9 student, Deena Dayalan (14), from a government school near Mahabalipuram, died on Wednesday after falling from the footboard of a government bus while travelling to school. The Mahabalipuram police registered a case and are investigating the incident.
Despite such incidents occurring from time to time, there has been little change in the behaviour of students, particularly those travelling from rural villages.
A similar situation has been reported at Pappankulam in Uthiramerur municipality. A large number of students from villages surrounding Uthiramerur depend on government buses to reach the school. A resident said, “Students are frequently seen hanging from the footboard railings and bus window bars, even when there is sufficient space inside the buses. This is dangerous, and a cause for concern.”
Transport employees said that drivers and conductors often warned students against footboard travel. However, some students argue with the staff and, at times, gather their friends and threaten them. Residents also pointed out that the presence of traffic police was limited in several rural areas, making it difficult for police to intervene immediately and prevent such violations.
Social activists have urged schools and parents to jointly counsel students about the dangers of footboard travel and take steps to discourage such behaviour. They have also urged the Transport Department to operate additional buses during peak morning and evening hours on routes serving areas with a large number of schools, so that overcrowding does not force or encourage students to travel dangerously.