Begin typing your search...

Students ignored: OPS on School Games

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 Jun 2023 9:40 PM GMT
Students ignored: OPS on School Games
X

O Panneerselvam

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: O Panneerselvam on Monday criticised the Tamil Nadu government for denying the opportunity for the talented students from participating in the national level sports meet organised by the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) by not sending the list of the participants to the concerned authorities. It was learnt that the list had not been sent to the sports authorities, robbing the opportunity for the students, OPS said in a statement. Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin stated that the lack of communication between the officials of the education department and the sports authorities resulted in the situation.

O PanneerselvamTamil Nadu governmenttalented studentsnational level sports meetSchool Games Federation of Indiasports authoritiesMinister for Youth Welfare and Sports DevelopmentUdhayanidhi Stalineducation department
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X