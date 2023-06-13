Students ignored: OPS on School Games

CHENNAI: O Panneerselvam on Monday criticised the Tamil Nadu government for denying the opportunity for the talented students from participating in the national level sports meet organised by the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) by not sending the list of the participants to the concerned authorities. It was learnt that the list had not been sent to the sports authorities, robbing the opportunity for the students, OPS said in a statement. Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin stated that the lack of communication between the officials of the education department and the sports authorities resulted in the situation.