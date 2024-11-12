Students from SC community can now apply for pre-matric scholarships

CHENNAI: Listing pre-matric scholarships for students, especially those belonging to scheduled caste (SC), the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has invited them to apply for the same from the State scholarship portal.

From the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, scholarships for students have been announced to those belonging to the SC community and other disadvantaged groups to pursue school education.

This scholarship will be given under the pre-matric scholarships schemes for 2024-25 academic year.

Under the particular category, eligibility criterion is students of classes 9 and 10 from SC community from recognised schools of the State, and annual income of parents/guardians must not exceed Rs 2.50 lakh. These applications must be accepted and verified by the respective State governments and Union Territory (UT).

Shortlisted students will be given allowance ranging from Rs 3,500 to Rs 7,000 per year. Additionally, 10% allowance will be given for students with disability, the notification read.

The pre-matric scholarships are also given to students whose parents/guardians are engaged in occupations that have health hazards.

There is no income ceiling for this category, the notification had highlighted.

Under this category, students from classes 1-10 can apply. Their allowance will range from Rs 3,500 to Rs 8,000. And, 10% additional allowance will be given to the disabled students.

To apply for the scholarships, students must have a valid phone number, income certificate of parents, community certificate, Aadhaar number and Aadhaar linked to the bank account.

For more details, visit http://socialjustice.gov.in/schemes/23