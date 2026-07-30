Students from northern Tamil Nadu dominate top five as TANUVAS releases veterinary rank list

Candidates with grievances or discrepancies in the provisional rank list can submit their objections between July 31 and August 2, the university said.

TANUVAS added that the schedule for online counselling for the 2026–27 admissions will be announced later. All counselling-related updates will be published on the university's official website.

The university said the general counselling process for all courses will be conducted online, similar to the counselling process followed for engineering admissions in the State.