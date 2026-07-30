Students from northern Tamil Nadu dominate top five as TANUVAS releases veterinary rank list

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) on Thursday released the provisional rank list for undergraduate admissions to the Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B.V.Sc. & A.H.) programme and B.Tech. programmes in Food Technology, Dairy Technology and Poultry Technology for the 2026–27 academic year.
The university also announced the top five rank holders in the B.V.Sc. & A.H. programme. All five students secured a perfect score of 200 out of 200 and hail from northern districts of Tamil Nadu.
The top five rank holders are R Shalini (Viluppuram), V Yashica (Cuddalore), M Merlin (Cuddalore), K Janagan (Ariyalur) and T Dhivya Varshini (Cuddalore).
Candidates with grievances or discrepancies in the provisional rank list can submit their objections between July 31 and August 2, the university said.
TANUVAS added that the schedule for online counselling for the 2026–27 admissions will be announced later. All counselling-related updates will be published on the university's official website.
The university said the general counselling process for all courses will be conducted online, similar to the counselling process followed for engineering admissions in the State.