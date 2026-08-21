Students, ex-servicemen urge Tamil Nadu to resume CDS exam coaching

CHENNAI: Coaching for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination for wards of ex-servicemen in Tamil Nadu has remained suspended for nearly five years, after the programme was discontinued during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In collaboration with the Directorate of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, the State government conducted the coaching programme for the wards of retired armed forces personnel from 2016 until 2020.
The 15-day training programme was conducted through the Department of Defence and Strategic Studies at the University of Madras.
It was aimed at spreading awareness about the CDS examination and helping students understand its pattern, syllabus and the types of questions asked.
The programme helped some candidates clear the CDS examination, and a few of them are currently undergoing training to become officers in the armed forces.
The coaching classes were halted during the pandemic and are yet to be resumed. The continued suspension has raised concerns, particularly as awareness of the CDS examination remains low among students in Tamil Nadu and the number of candidates appearing for defence officer-level examinations is relatively low.
J Utham, head of the Department of Defence and Strategic Studies at the University of Madras, said the programme had played an important role in creating awareness among students about the CDS examination.
"We are ready to restart the coaching classes if the government gives permission," he said.
Students and ex-servicemen's organisations are expecting the Tamil Nadu government to take steps to revive the programme, which could help more wards of former armed forces personnel pursue careers as defence officers.