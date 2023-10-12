Student’s death: Report sought from Kumari med college

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has sought a detailed report from a private medical college by Thursday in connection with the alleged suicide of a medical student following sexual harassment in Kanniyakumari.

Dr Yogender Malik, member of the Ethics and Medical Registration Board and head of media division at the NMC, said a letter will be sent to the State Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) in TN for conducting an independent inquiry.

The DMER is required to submit its report within 15 days, ensuring a swift and impartial investigation into the circumstances leading to the student’s death. “The college has been directed to submit a detailed report on the incident by Thursday, expediting the investigation into the alleged harassment.

Pending inquiry of the incident by NMC’s anti-ragging committee, all matters of medical college under consideration in the NMC will be put on hold,” Malik said.

An emergency anti-ragging meeting was convened at the NMC on Wednesday. The 27-year-old victim allegedly committed suicide last week after facing sexual harassment, physical and mental abuse, and toxicity from her professor and seniors.

The NMC urged all medical institutions to foster safe and supportive environment for students and pledged to take stringent action against any form of harassment.

“The NMC is steadfast in its commitment to maintaining a zero-tolerance policy towards ragging and sexual harassment,” Malik said.