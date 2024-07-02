Students can apply to UG courses at govt arts and science colleges in TN between July 3 and 5

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Collegiate Education has given a fresh window for those wishing to apply to undergraduate (UG) courses at government arts and science colleges in the state, as reported by Malai Malar.

Students who missed applying to UG courses in these colleges earlier can now visit the TNGASA (Tamil Nadu Government Arts and Science Colleges Admissions) website to submit their application between July 3 and 5.

The department has directed the management of colleges to conduct student admissions from July 8.

Additionally, it directed that if students who have already been enrolled are seeking a change of course, they should be accommodated based on available vacancies.

The undergraduate admission process for the year 2024–25 at government arts and science colleges had commenced on May 6 (Monday), ahead of the declaration of Class 12 Board exam results. It had ended on May 24.

Students can apply through www.tngasa.in and via admission facilitation centres in colleges.