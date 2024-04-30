Students can apply for film courses from May 2, says Tamil Nadu govt

CHENNAI: Students can apply for the Bachelor of Visual Arts courses, offered by MGR Government Film and Television Training Institute from May 2, Thursday.



According to a release, issued by the State government on Tuesday, all the students who are interested in film-related courses, can download their applications from www.tn.gov.in and send the filled-in application through post.

"Students can apply for Bachelor of Visual Arts in Cinematography, Digital Intermediate, Audiography, Direction and Screenplay writing, Film Editing, Animation and Visual Effects from May 2 to May 20 through www.tn.gov.in portal. Filled-in applications along with all relevant documents should be submitted to the Principal, MGR Government Film and Television Training Institute, CIT campus, Taramani, Chennai - 600113 by post so as to reach on May 27 by 5 pm, " a release from TN government read.

"Applications received after 5 pm on May 27, will not be accepted and students are advised not to come in person to collect the applications, " it added.