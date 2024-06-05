Students, faculty in higher educational institutions to be trained in basic life support

CHENNAI: Recently, sudden cardiac arrest cases have become a leading cause of mortality in the country, and basic life support technique training for students and faculty members has been made mandatory in all higher educational institutions.

The Ministry of Education said that a study reveals an annual death rate of one crore in the country, with 10 lakh attributed to sudden cardiac arrest alone.

The critical three to 10 minutes during cardiac arrest, as emphasized by cardiologists, could save 3.5 lakh lives if bystanders performed chest compressions within this time frame.

BLS refers to the basic first aid procedures that can keep someone alive until the emergency medical services arrive. The most essential skills are chest compressions to pump blood around the body and rescue breaths to provide oxygen.

“Therefore, it is desirable to provide BLS training in the education sector, which could potentially save numerous lives,” University Grants Commission secretary Manish R Joshi said in a circular.

He requested higher educational institutions to provide yearly BLS training in consultation with the medical fraternity to benefit students, faculty, and staff.