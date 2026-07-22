Student members of DYFI protest in Tiruchy, arrested

As the protest against the NEET and resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Delhi by students led by the CJP, the student members belonging to DYFI assembled near the BSNL office adjacent to the Head Post Office signal, a busy road in Tiruchy City, on Wednesday and staged a protest. They expressed their solidarity with the protesters in Delhi and raised slogans against the Union Education Minister and demanded his resignation.

They also demanded to scrap NEET for medical admission and went on raising slogans. Suddenly, they went to the middle of the road and attempted to block the traffic, and soon, the police, who were on duty, held talks with the agitators and asked them to ease the traffic. This triggered a minor scuffle between the police and the protesters.

But still, the protesting members continued to block the traffic, and so, the police forcibly removed them one by one and took them to the police vehicle. As many as 10 members, including a woman, were arrested. Traffic was disrupted for a while, and the members continued to raise slogans while being taken away by the police.