Student intake for TN CM's research fellowship scheme up from 120 to 180

CHENNAI: Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan said Wednesday in order to encourage researchers in Tamil Nadu, the intake of PhD students, under the Chief Minister Research Fellowship (CMRF) scheme, has been increased from 120 to 180.

During a prize distribution function with regard to CMRF, the minister said that apart from increasing the intake, it has also been decided that students pursuing courses in the government aided colleges can also apply.

Claiming that the policy has been drawn to ensure that students should not face any financial hurdles or other issues while taking up higher education in the state, Chezhiaan said the main aim of the CMRF is to encourage students to take up more and more research activities.

Stating that the reservation policy will also be adopted for students opting for CMRF, he said each student, selected by the Teachers Recruitment Board, will be getting a financial aid of Rs 25,000 per month for three years to carry out research activities. "Students in the Science stream will get Rs 10,000 per year under the scheme," he said, adding that for Arts students, it will be Rs 12,000 per year.

The minister also said training sessions under the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme have started and can be availed by students who want to crack state and national level competitive exams.

Earlier, after conducting a review meeting at Anna University, the minister asserted that the state government will not accept all the norms followed by the UGC, especially on entrance exams for undergraduate courses. "Several changes will be made in higher education in the coming academic year," he said, adding the state will also consider reducing the fees for PhD students in the University of Madras.