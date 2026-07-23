Student groups stage rail roko in Madurai; over 100 held

MADURAI: Hundreds of students affiliated with various student organisations successfully staged a rail roko at Tirupparankundram railway station in Madurai in support of the ongoing protest in New Delhi over alleged NEET examination irregularities, arriving at the station via the Palakkad–Tiruchendur Express, as police blocked all access by road.
Over 100 protesters were detained by the police.
Members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), farmers' organisations and women's groups attempted to enter the railway station. They demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET question paper leak, sought the cancellation of the NEET examination, condemned the alleged assault on students participating in the protest in Delhi, and demanded Rs 1 crore as compensation for those injured in the police crackdown in the national capital.
Police personnel led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Inigo Divyan were deployed in large numbers around the Tiruparankundram railway station to foil the rail roko. Barricades were erected on roads leading to the station, and security was tightened to prevent protesters from entering the railway premises.
Despite the security arrangements, a group of protesters breached the barricades and attempted to reach the railway tracks. They were stopped by the police near the station.
Later, another group of protesters arrived on the Palakkad–Tiruchendur Express and got down at Tirupparankundram railway station. When the train halted to allow passengers to alight, the protesters entered the tracks and staged a rail roko by sitting in front of the locomotive, disrupting the train's departure for about 10 minutes. Some protesters also climbed onto the locomotive and raised slogans. Police personnel rushed to the spot, removed the protesters from the tracks and detained them. Brief arguments broke out between the protesters and the police during the eviction. Following their removal, the train resumed its journey.
Police detained 24 male students, 12 female students and eight members of a women's organisation who participated in the rail blockade. More than 65 others who staged a demonstration in front of the Tiruparankundram police station were also detained.
The detained protesters were taken to a nearby marriage hall and were later released, police said.