Student groups stage rail roko in Madurai; over 100 held

Over 100 protesters were detained by the police.

Members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), farmers' organisations and women's groups attempted to enter the railway station. They demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET question paper leak, sought the cancellation of the NEET examination, condemned the alleged assault on students participating in the protest in Delhi, and demanded Rs 1 crore as compensation for those injured in the police crackdown in the national capital.

Police personnel led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Inigo Divyan were deployed in large numbers around the Tiruparankundram railway station to foil the rail roko. Barricades were erected on roads leading to the station, and security was tightened to prevent protesters from entering the railway premises.

Despite the security arrangements, a group of protesters breached the barricades and attempted to reach the railway tracks. They were stopped by the police near the station.