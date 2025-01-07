Student ends life by injecting sedative in Namakkal GH

COIMBATORE: A 22-year-old Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D) student killed self by injecting an overdose of sedative in Namakkal Government Hospital on Monday.

The deceased, R Santhana Gopalan, from Hosur in Krishnagiri, was studying pharmaceuticals in a private college near Namakkal.

“Having completed four years in academics, Gopalan joined the government hospital over the last two and a half months to undergo the mandatory training process,” police said.

On Monday, Gopalan locked himself inside the toilet meant for doctors in the in-patients of the women's ward. As he did not open for long, his friends and other members of the medical fraternity broke into the room and found him lying in an unconscious stage. Despite immediate treatment, the youth lost his life.

On receiving information, the Nallipalayam police rushed to the spot and recovered a syringe and a bottle of sedative used during surgery. A case has been registered and an inquiry is under way to find the motive behind his extreme step. “A probe is on to ascertain if he took the injection for a feeling of high, but ended with his tragic fate,” police said.

Elderly couple die due to drug overdose

In another incident of drug overdose, an elderly couple consumed an overdose of tablets in a bid to end their lives in Salem on Sunday night.

The couple Ramamurthy (70) from Krishna Nagar in Ammapet in Salem and his wife Usharani (65) were depressed as they were suffering from some ailments.

“Their only daughter Menaka, who was married and settled in Erode, had a casual visit to her parent’s house on Sunday night. She was then shocked to find her parents lying in a semi-conscious state when they claimed to have consumed an overdose of tablets,” police said.

Soon, Menaka with the help of neighbours rushed the couple to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Hospital in Salem. An inquiry by Ammapet police revealed that the elderly couple took the extreme step as they felt lonely and were unable to fend for themselves due to age-related illness. Police said Ramamurthy who was working as a weaver was failed to go to work in recent years.