Student disallowed from writing NEET over photo mismatch in Namakkal

“They assumed that someone else had come to my place and did not allow me to write the exam. I am deeply upset that I could not appear for NEET despite preparing hard to achieve my ambition,” Divakar told the media.

The incident led to a brief commotion outside the examination centre, with the visibly distressed student left uncertain about his next course of action. Parents accompanying other candidates attempted to console him.

The incident has sparked concern among parents and students regarding the stringent verification process and the possibility of genuine candidates being denied the opportunity to appear for a crucial national-level examination due to documentation discrepancies.