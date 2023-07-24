Student dies after running marathon

MADURAI: A 20-year-old final year student of mechanical engineering died of cardiac arrest after running a marathon for blood donation awareness in Madurai on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Dinesh Kumar, sources said.

Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Chinnasalem, Kallakurichi district, was a hosteller of a private college in Madurai. Earlier, he took part in the marathon organised in Madurai to raise awareness about the significance of blood donation. He competed well with other runners during the event and looked normal. But, an hour later, he moved to a restroom in the Madurai Medical College and suffered epileptic fits as informed by his friends.

Subsequently he was rushed to the casualty ward in GRH, Madurai, around 8.45 am. His deteriorating health caused sudden cardiac arrest at 10.10 am and was declared dead at 10.45 am.