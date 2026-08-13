Student attacks classmate at Madurai government school

MADURAI: A video showing a student allegedly attacking a classmate in the presence of teachers at a government higher secondary school in Viraganoor in Madurai went viral on social media on Wednesday.
Following the incident, Madurai District Chief Educational Officer Dayalan visited the school and conducted an inquiry with the headmaster. A preliminary inquiry found that the attack was reportedly linked to an earlier dispute involving another student.
The parents of the student who allegedly carried out the attack met the school authorities and expressed regret over the incident. The teachers arranged counselling for the student who was attacked.