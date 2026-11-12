Angry over rejection, engineering student tries to set bus with students on fire

During the altercation, he allegedly poured petrol, which he had carried in a bottle, on the bus and attempted to ignite it while the girl and 10 other students were inside. The driver, conductor, and members of the public intervened, restrained him, and handed him over to the police before the vehicle could catch fire.

Based on a complaint from the girl’s parents, a case was registered on charges including attempt-to-murder and harassment of women. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.