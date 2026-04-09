Stucco idols damaged at Thuraiyur Kasi Viswanatha Swamy temple

Eashwaran, Agathiyar, Kannappanayagar, Yama Dharmarajar and Markanteyar lined up at the temple mandapam ransacked. The information was passed on to HR&CE officials. Temple Executive Officer Rajagopal who inspected the spot, lodged a complaint against three local residents – Jayalakshmi, Nakkeeran and Sridhar on suspicion. Based on the complaint, the police interrogated the trio. Further investigations are on.