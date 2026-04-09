Stucco idols damaged at Thuraiyur Kasi Viswanatha Swamy temple

TIRUCHY: Tension prevailed at Thuraiyur in Tiruchy after 15 stucco idols at Arulmigu Kasi Viswanatha Swamy temple were ransacked and investigations are on with three persons as per the complaint by the temple executive officer on Wednesday.
It is said that the Kasi Viswanatha Swamy temple, a subordinate temple of Arulmigu Prasanna Venkatachalapathy temple in Thuraiyur is situated at the west bank of the Thuraiyur Periya Eri. On Wednesday, the temple staff found as many as 15 stucco idols including Kasi Viswanatha Swamy.
Eashwaran, Agathiyar, Kannappanayagar, Yama Dharmarajar and Markanteyar lined up at the temple mandapam ransacked. The information was passed on to HR&CE officials. Temple Executive Officer Rajagopal who inspected the spot, lodged a complaint against three local residents – Jayalakshmi, Nakkeeran and Sridhar on suspicion. Based on the complaint, the police interrogated the trio. Further investigations are on.