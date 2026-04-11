Structured allocation mechanism for commercial LPG supply: Oil industry coordinator

CHENNAI: As part of the structured allocation mechanism that has been put in place, up to 70 per cent of commercial LPG supplies are being prioritised for essential and priority sectors such as hospitals, schools, old-age homes, community kitchens, college hostels, industrial canteens, and key manufacturing units, said VC Asokan, State-Level Coordinator for Oil Industry in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
In a statement on Saturday, he added that the industry was fully prepared to extend support in case of any special requirement of such priority sectors on a case-by-case basis.
“As the State-Level Coordinator for the oil industry, on behalf of Indian Oil Corporation Limited and other Oil Marketing Companies, I would like to emphasise that adequate stocks of domestic LPG cylinders are available, and robust supply logistics are firmly in place,” he said.
The bottling plants, distribution channels, and delivery systems of all oil companies were operating without any problem to ensure that consumers continue to receive their LPG cylinders as per the normal cycle without any disruption, he said, assuring that there was no cause for concern.
“We continue to work in close coordination with the government of Tamil Nadu and the administration of Puducherry, with continuous monitoring of the supply situation and swift response mechanisms to address any localised issues. Additional logistics support and resources are being deployed wherever required to maintain seamless supplies across all fuel categories,” said Ashokan, who is also the Executive Director, Southern Region and State Head of Indian Oil for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.