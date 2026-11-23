COIMBATORE: As intense rainfall triggers recurrent landslides across the Nilgiris, experts warn that mitigation efforts must go beyond soil-nailing and slope-stabilisation works. They stress lasting disaster prevention that requires a holistic approach anchored by scientific drainage management, regulated slope cutting and continuous real-time monitoring.
Dr Diganta Goswami, a member of the Assam Disaster Management Committee on landslides, said landslides were often triggered by human interventions, including unscientific cutting of hill slopes for road widening, blocking of drainage channels and deforestation.
“Landslides did not happen at such alarming intensity earlier. Human interventions have significantly contributed to the triggering of such events,” he said, stressing the need to distinguish between large-scale landslides and localised slope failures caused by improper excavation.
While large-scale landslides require a comprehensive assessment of rainfall patterns, topography, drainage systems and soil characteristics, slope failures caused by unscientific cutting could be addressed through appropriate stabilisation measures, he said.
Goswami emphasised that drainage systems in hilly terrain should be scientifically designed, taking into account the type of drain, gradient and the terrain, to prevent water accumulation and soil erosion, which could destabilise slopes.
He said identifying vulnerable locations and putting in place early-warning and evacuation mechanisms were equally important. “Slope-stabilisation techniques should be selected based on the soil composition and terrain, rather than adopting a uniform approach. Geosynthetic techniques could be effective in slopes comprising filled-up soil. Instead of adopting a single technique, the most suitable and economical method should be chosen based on the soil type and site conditions. Inclinometers could also be installed to monitor slope movement and assess the vulnerability of unstable stretches,” he said.
The Nilgiris, with 284 landslide-prone locations identified by the State Disaster Management authorities, has witnessed several major disasters over the decades. Avalanche, about 26 km from Udhagamandalam, derives its name from a massive landslide in 1824.
More than 25 families were killed in a landslide triggered by a cloudburst at Ketti on October 25, 1990, while hundreds lost their lives in the disaster near Marapalam on November 11, 1993. In 2009, a series of landslides claimed 42 lives within 48 hours. On August 8, 2019, 82 cm of rainfall in 24 hours triggered landslides at 140 locations, causing extensive damage to infrastructure.