Dr Diganta Goswami, a member of the Assam Disaster Management Committee on landslides, said landslides were often triggered by human interventions, including unscientific cutting of hill slopes for road widening, blocking of drainage channels and deforestation.

“Landslides did not happen at such alarming intensity earlier. Human interventions have significantly contributed to the triggering of such events,” he said, stressing the need to distinguish between large-scale landslides and localised slope failures caused by improper excavation.

While large-scale landslides require a comprehensive assessment of rainfall patterns, topography, drainage systems and soil characteristics, slope failures caused by unscientific cutting could be addressed through appropriate stabilisation measures, he said.

Goswami emphasised that drainage systems in hilly terrain should be scientifically designed, taking into account the type of drain, gradient and the terrain, to prevent water accumulation and soil erosion, which could destabilise slopes.