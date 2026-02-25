Strong winds damage over 6,000 plantain trees in Pollachi region

Following a prolonged dry spell, the sudden and unseasonal downpour, coupled with gusty winds, caused extensive damage to banana plantations, particularly in Chikkarayapuram panchayat near Pollachi.

Over 2,000 plantains were destroyed in a farm owned by Sabari at Karumandagoundanur, while another 1,500 were flattened in a neighbouring field. In total, plantains raised on nearly six acres were affected.