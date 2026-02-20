Strong startup ecosystem to propel Tamil Nadu into space-tech top tier

He said space-tech has emerged as a central pillar of the State's deep-tech strategy, which currently has 23 funded space-tech startups, including 13 based in Chennai, supported by institutional initiatives such as those at IIT Madras.

The upcoming Space Park at Kulasekarapattinam is expected to boost the ecosystem. In addition, the government plans to develop supporting space-technology bases across Madurai, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar to strengthen.