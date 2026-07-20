Strong ports, weak freight infra: NITI Aayog lists TN's areas for improvement

The report attributes Tamil Nadu's top ranking in the infrastructure pillar in part to its efficient port infrastructure. The state ranked third in turnaround time at ports weighted by capacity, while electricity downtime is 4 per cent below the large-state average and transmission and distribution (T&D) losses are about 3 per cent lower than the average. It also notes that exports account for 36 per cent of the state's GSDP, above the average for large states, highlighting the importance of an efficient logistics network to its manufacturing-driven economy.

The observations come as several freight infrastructure projects are under way in and around Chennai, including the Chennai Port-Maduravoyal elevated corridor, the proposed Multi-Modal Logistics Park at Mappedu and truck holding yards planned outside the port to streamline cargo movement and reduce congestion.

The report assesses infrastructure using both official data and investor feedback across logistics, warehousing, energy and digital infrastructure. For logistics, it considers indicators such as port turnaround time and gathers industry feedback on factors including berth availability, cargo handling, road connectivity and other port infrastructure.

Among the logistics indicators, Tamil Nadu ranked third in turnaround time at ports weighted by capacity for major and non-major ports, with Gujarat coming out on top in the category.