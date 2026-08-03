Strong monsoon winds favour TN wind power generation

The State recorded a maximum instantaneous wind power generation of 6,731 MW, surpassing the previous all-time high of 6,558 MW achieved on July 12 this year.

The achievement comes less than a month after the State crossed the 6,500 MW mark. Tamil Nadu had earlier set a record of 6,339 MW on July 16, overtaking the previous high of 5,899 MW recorded on July 30, 2024.