Strong monsoon winds favour TN wind power generation

CHENNAI: Riding on strong southwest monsoon winds, Tamil Nadu has set fresh records in both instantaneous wind power generation and daily wind energy evacuation, reinforcing its position as the country's leading wind power producer.
The State recorded a maximum instantaneous wind power generation of 6,731 MW, surpassing the previous all-time high of 6,558 MW achieved on July 12 this year.
The achievement comes less than a month after the State crossed the 6,500 MW mark. Tamil Nadu had earlier set a record of 6,339 MW on July 16, overtaking the previous high of 5,899 MW recorded on July 30, 2024.
In another milestone, the State registered its highest-ever daily wind energy evacuation of 142.43 million units (MU), eclipsing the previous record of 124.34 MU achieved on July 3, 2026. The July 3 record had itself surpassed the earlier high of 123.85 MU on August 16, 2025.
In addition, solar power also made a significant contribution to the State's renewable energy output. Solar generation stood at 54.952 MU during the day. The State's highest-ever instantaneous solar generation remains 7,962 MW, achieved on July 25, 2026, while the record for daily solar energy evacuation stands at 60.4 MU, recorded on July 6, 2026.
The total electricity consumption stood at 459 MU on August 1, with wind and solar power together contributing 197 MU, accounting for about 42% of the State's total electricity consumption.
Power sector officials said the record-breaking performance was driven by sustained high wind speeds in the State's major wind belts, including Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Tirupur and Kanniyakumari districts.
India Meteorological Department officials said the strengthening low-level Somali Jet has intensified the southwest monsoon circulation over the Indian peninsula, bringing strong southwesterly winds and widespread rainfall over Kerala and Karnataka, conditions that have also enhanced wind speeds across Tamil Nadu's wind corridors.
The surge in renewable energy generation enabled the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) to comfortably meet electricity demand while reducing reliance on conventional thermal generation and expensive power purchases from the power exchange. Officials said favourable southwest monsoon conditions are expected to sustain high wind generation over the coming days.
Maximum instantaneous wind generation
6,731 MW on Aug 2, 2026
6,558 MW on Jul 12, 2026
5,899 MW on Jul 30, 2024
Highest daily wind energy evacuation
142.43 MU on Aug 2, 2026
124.34 MU on Jul 3, 2026
123.85 MU on Aug 16, 2025