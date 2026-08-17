Strong laws will ensure fair exams: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan

Addressing the convocation of Central University at Tiruvarur, Radhakrishnan said strong measures were necessary to safeguard the integrity and fairness of public examinations. Recalling his tenure as Governor of Jharkhand, he said a similar bill was passed by the State during his tenure and he had signed it immediately, enabling it to become law.

“Bad elements in society must be punished to protect the interests of good people,” he said.

Radhakrishnan said the tremendous expansion of higher education over the past 12 years had paved the way for the welcome trend of more women receiving degrees and medals than men. Education, he said, should not be measured merely by examinations or marks, but by the ability to think independently, communicate effectively, work collaboratively and continue learning throughout life.

Lauding the Central University of Tamil Nadu for its emphasis on multidisciplinary education, research, innovation and value-based learning, he urged graduates to become creators rather than consumers of knowledge, innovators rather than imitators, and leaders rather than followers.

Referring to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Radhakrishnan urged the youth to keep the nation first and harness their knowledge, skills and leadership for national development.

He also urged the police and security agencies to take strict action against drug peddlers and those involved in spreading the drug menace. Drug abuse not only destroys individuals but also adversely affects families and society, he said, adding that protecting young people from the menace was a collective responsibility. He reiterated his appeal to students to “Say No to Drugs” and urged them to encourage their friends to stay away from substance abuse.

A total of 1,103 graduates received their degrees at the convocation, including 50 gold medallists. Of the 1,103 graduates, 616 were women, who also secured 37 of the 50 gold medals.

Later, Radhakrishnan took part in the Ruby and Silver Jubilee valedictory celebrations of SASTRA University in Thanjavur and appreciated the institution’s contribution to national development.

He said the National Education Policy 2020 was a guiding pillar for educational progress at all levels, from KG to PhD. In higher education and research, initiatives such as the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship (PMRF), PM-Vidyalaxmi and the flexibility of Multiple Entry-Multiple Exit had strengthened India’s higher education framework.

He expressed confidence that India would increase its Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education from the current 30 per cent to the target of 50 per cent by 2035.