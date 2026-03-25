Strong El Nino likely this year; monsoon disruption, extreme heat in store for Tamil Nadu

According to climate scientists, El Nino weakens the monsoon, delays seasonal rains, and increases temperatures, leading to heatwaves, water shortages, and drought-like conditions in many regions. If the early predictions of a strong El Nino come true, Tamil Nadu will face extreme heat and erratic rainfall, which would add pressure on water and agriculture systems.

M Rajeevan, former secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, noted that there was a high probability that an El Nino event will develop and added that seasonal forecasts suggest that it could evolve into a strong one.

“…there is reason for cautious concern regarding the potential development of a strong El Nino event during the coming monsoon season. Given the current uncertainties, clearer signals are likely to emerge by May 2026,” he said, urging the authorities to closely monitor the situation and begin considering strategic response measures.