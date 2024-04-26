Strong anti-Modi wave seen in north India: TNCC chief

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Thursday said that a strong wave against Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sweeping through north India.

Talking to reporters at the party headquarters Sathyamurthy Bhavan, Selvaperunthagai said, “All leaders are bound by the Constitution of India. If they violate the Constitution, they must face the punishment for it.” Citing the alleged hate speeches made by Prime Minister Modi at an election rally in Rajasthan, Selvaperunthagai said that the Congress party has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, which must bar him from campaigning.

Alleging that Modi was repeatedly making hate speeches at election rallies, the TNCC president said that the first round of the just concluded Lok Sabha election demonstrated a definite defeat for the BJP. The second round and all seven rounds of the Parliamentary polls would only end in the defeat of the BJP, he remarked.

“Anti-Modi wave is sweeping through north India. Fearing defeat, he is making divisive and hate speeches,” he said.

Cautioning that the TNCC would burn PM’s effigies daily if he does not abstain from making hate speeches, Selvaperunthagai announced a massive protest demonstration by the state Mahila Congress unit led by Haseena Syed condemning the “mangalsutra” speech of the PM.

Claiming that the EC remains “tongue-tied,” the TNCC chief criticised the Commission’s inaction on the Model Code of Conduct violations of the BJP leader and said that about Rs 4 crore belonging to a BJP person was seized here, but the ED, CBI and Income Tax has been sleeping on the issue. “We have been raising it. I said in Tirunelveli earlier that they would not be surprised if the money is returned to the BJP person. The anti-democratic government must be thrown out. People have decided that this election is to rescue the country,” he added.