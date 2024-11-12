Strong alliance beyond ideological differences needed to defeat DMK in 2026: Tamilisai

CHENNAI: A day after AIADMK leader D Jayakumar categorically ruled out AIADMK- BJP alliance for 2026 Assembly polls, former Tamil Nadu BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday proposed a reunion with the AIADMK and said that a strong alliance cutting across ideological differences must be forged to defeat the DMK in 2026.

Talking to media persons here, Tamizhisai referred to Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami’s statement on allying with all parties concurring with the AIADMK, and said, “ What do the opposition parties concur on - unseating the anti-people DMK regime. It is my view that the parties holding that view (defeating DMK) must come together.”

“It will be decided by our (national) high command. The same view was expressed by annan (brother EPS) that there was time left for the 2026 Assembly polls. I do not know why people like brother Jayakumar make a concrete decision and announce it when so much time is left,” the former Telangana governor said, seeking to downplay Jayakumar’s statement that the AIADMK would have no truck with the saffron party.

Suggesting a possible gravitation of parties from the DMK alliance towards the opposition camp, Tamilisai said, “Many parties might join the BJP alliance. Some parties might leave the DMK alliance and join the opposition alliance. When so much time is left, even the DMK cannot claim that their alliance is strong.”

“In such a wide open political scenario, it is not necessary that an alliance must be put together on an ideological basis. We have historical precedence since 1967 (for opposition coming together). Ideologies might differ. In the prevailing political situation, when everyone wants to defeat a particular political party, everyone must be united,” she added.

Predicting a change in the political situation ahead of 2026, she said, “A strong alliance must be forged in 2026. Everyone must remain united. If they (opposition) are divided, Udhaya Sooriyan (symbol of DMK) will arise again. Today, we are united. The sun has not arisen today. If we want to unite, ideology is not important. Who should we defeat and who is our enemy is more important. Politics is a calculation. It is an electoral calculation.”