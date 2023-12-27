Striving to develop TN on social justice principle: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said that he was dedicated to developing Tamil Nadu on the principles of social justice, equality and fraternity.

Speaking at the inauguration of welfare schemes / projects of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and MSME departments here, Stalin said, "I am dedicated and striving to build Tamil Nadu on the principles of social justice, equality and fraternity."

"We are designing schemes on the administrative principle of everything for everyone. We are paying special attention and designing schemes to uplift the standard of life of Adi Dravidar and Tribal people by improving their social, education and economic status, " the CM said, appreciating state Adi Dravidar welfare minister Kayalvizhi Selvaraj for paying special attention on this front.

Listing out the various schemes/projects implemented for the welfare of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal people, Stalin said, after inaugurating Rs 171 crore worth completed projects and providing assistance to the tune of Rs 184 crore under the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department.

Adding that about 12 Adi Dravidar student hostels were built at an estimated cost of Rs175 crore over the last three years, the CM said that every year Rs 200 crore was being allocated for Ayothidasa Pandithar housing development scheme and about 25,262 crore worth infrastructure development works were undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 475 crore in the last three years under Tribal Development Scheme.

The Chief Minister also launched welfare schemes worth Rs 149 crore, inaugurated school buildings, hostels and community centers built at a cost of Rs 32.95 crore besides laying foundation stones for hostel buildings and learning centres worth Rs 138 crore. The CM also handed over sanction orders for Rs 6.5 crore as equity investment under TN SC/ST Start up Fund for five startups run by SC/ST entrepreneurs.