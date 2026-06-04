Stringent law among educationalists' recommendations to prevent honour killings in state

CHENNAI: A group of educationalists and members of the State Platform for Common School System - Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) here on Monday submitted a set of recommendations to the commission formed to prevent honour killings in the state.
The then DMK government in October 2025 announced the formation of a commission headed by retired Madras High Court judge KN Basha. The commission also consists of legal experts, among others, who can frame recommendations to prevent prevailing honour killings in the state.
The commission had also sought recommendations from the public, following which SPCSS-TN submitted their views and insights.
The letter detailed that SPCSS-TN visited the villages in Dharmapuri district soon after the caste-based violence in 2012. The team also visited Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district in 2023.
Through observations and studies, the SPCSS-TN noted that caste-based atrocities committed against children and adults stem from an ignorance of Constitutional values and scientific evidence.
The letter stated that SPCSS-TN firmly believes that a stringent law will act as a deterrent, combined with continuous dialogue with people at all levels, will help the public realise that caste is a discriminatory social practice.
It further explained that in a gender-biased society, the role of protecting the caste system is given to women. "The woman is supposed to observe the caste rules. No matter how educated and enlightened she is, a woman is rarely allowed to choose her own life partner. When a woman is denied the right to choose her husband, it is a violation of Articles 14 and 21. This issue should be seen both through the lens of caste and gender,"stated the letter.
Hence, as measures to prevent honour killings, through the curriculum -- both at school and higher education -- classroom activities should be introduced to help the students understand the distinction between religion and caste, the difference between the social values and the constitutional values, and realise that caste has no scientific reasoning and is against the Constitution of India.
Additionally, the platform urged for a well-defined law to protect individuals from untouchability.
"The law should protect couples who uphold the constitutional values in choosing their life partners. Furthermore, it should establish a structure to facilitate the marriage of such individuals without any interference from family members or the requirement of family members to serve as witnesses," added the letter.