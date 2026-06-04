Stringent law among educationalists' recommendations to prevent honour killings in state

Hence, as measures to prevent honour killings, through the curriculum -- both at school and higher education -- classroom activities should be introduced to help the students understand the distinction between religion and caste, the difference between the social values and the constitutional values, and realise that caste has no scientific reasoning and is against the Constitution of India.

Additionally, the platform urged for a well-defined law to protect individuals from untouchability.

"The law should protect couples who uphold the constitutional values in choosing their life partners. Furthermore, it should establish a structure to facilitate the marriage of such individuals without any interference from family members or the requirement of family members to serve as witnesses," added the letter.