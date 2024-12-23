Stringent action against those inciting caste conflicts: Tirunelveli SP

MADURAI: Tirunelveli police are more vigilant and monitoring all social media sites to ensure that no caste-based problems are reported in the district.

Tirunelveli Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan on Sunday has warned of stern action against those spreading caste hate posts on social media as it would create unnecessary enmity among the people.

In the wake of the murder of S Mayandi near Tirunelveli District Court on Friday, there are posts from many on social media sites with the intent to create unnecessary conflict between communities.

In connection with such social media posts, Tirunelveli Taluk police have filed three cases and teams on the job to arrest those responsible for such acts.

“So far, 27 cases have been filed this year in parts of the district on similar crime charges and arrests were made. During last year, as many as 49 such cases were booked and the accused arrested,” the SP said.