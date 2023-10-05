Striking teachers arrested in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Chennai Police on early Thursday morning arrested the members of three unions of government teachers who were on strike at the DPI premise for more than a week pressing their various demands.

The arrest came hours after the school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi promised to look into the demands of the teachers on Wednesday evening.

The teachers had been staging protests seeking equal pay for equal jobs among other things.

The arrested teachers were shifted to a community hall as of now, police said.