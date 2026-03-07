Strike rate or seat count, BJP in a bind

While the BJP's central leadership is said to be prioritising higher electoral success as a benchmark for securing constituencies, the party's state unit is pressing for a larger share of constituencies in the AIADMK-led alliance, reflecting its attempt to accommodate a growing bench of aspirants and prominent leaders.

Sources familiar with the discussions said Shah's approach is guided by electoral efficiency rather than numerical expansion.

"He is not keen on seeking a large number of seats. The emphasis from the high-command is on constituencies where the party can secure a strong success rate," a highly placed BJP source told this correspondent.

The BJP state unit, however, has conveyed its preference for a higher allocation than the 2021 Assembly election, arguing that the party's organisational growth and the emergence of several influential leaders have created expectations for broader representation.

"The state unit wants more seats than last time to field many of its prominent faces," the source said.