Strike is just political: DMK’s Elangovan amid protests in K’taka against release of water to TN

CHENNAI: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TKS Elangovan on Friday alleged ongoing protests in Karnataka against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu to be “just political”.

Elangovan said that the Cauvery is not Karnataka’s property, further alleging that the state government is “submitting” to local politics.

"The Karnataka BJP leaders are provoking the government of Karnataka not to release water and because of local politics, the ruling party is also submitting to that. Cauvery is not the property of Karnataka that they should know. Cauvery water wherever it runs, water should be given to every state and particularly to lower riparian states. The strike is just political," Elangovan said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said that the state will appeal to the Supreme Court to order the release of 5000 cusecs of water.

"We will again demand the release of 5000 cusecs of water from Karnataka. We will appeal to the Supreme Court and they will direct the Karnataka government,” Duraimurugan said while speaking to reporters in Chennai. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier expressed his disappointment on the recommendation of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) which has directed Karnataka to ensure the release of 3000 cusecs of Cauvery water at Biligundlu starting from September 28 up to October 15, 2023.

“Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) ordered to release 3000 cusecs of water, I have already spoken to our advocates. They have suggested us to challenge this order in the Supreme Court. We will challenge it in the Supreme Court. We don't have water to release to Tamil Nadu. We are challenging the orders of the CWRC,” CM Siddaramaiah had said.

Farmer unions and pro-Kannada organisations have called for a Karnataka Bandh today after the Cauvery Regulatory Committee (CWRC) ordered to release of 3000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu.

Many protestors were seen raising slogans that the Cauvery River belongs to them.

Tamil Nadu registration vehicles were stopped at the border town of Zuzuvadi in Tamil Nadu.

Around 400 plus buses from various districts in Tamil Nadu are stranded in Hosur as police have prevented them from moving ahead.

Also, in the morning Pro Kannada Organization protested at the border.

A group of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) activists on Thursday held a massive protest in Bengaluru against the state MPs and Siddaramaiah Government over the Cauvery River water issue.

The KRV activists shouted slogans of "Cauvery Is Ours" as they protested against the release of the river water to Tamil Nadu. KRV Women's Wing President Ashwini Gowda said that this is the time for all Kannadigas to come together and demanded that the state-elected MPs should come up and speak up on the matter and stand for the people of Karnataka or resign from the post.

The matter has been a controversial issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for decades and they have been locked in battle over the sharing of water from the Cauvery river, which is a major source of irrigation and drinking water for millions of people in the region.

The Centre formed the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) on June 2, 1990, to adjudicate disputes between Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Puducherry with respect to the water-sharing capacities.