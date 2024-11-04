Strictly implement ban on single-use plastic on all campuses: UGC

CHENNAI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all higher educational institutions (HEIs) to strictly implement the ban on single-use plastic in the campus to protect the environment.

According to the new guidelines issued by the commission, all HEIs should strive to make their campuses ‘plastic-free’ by systematically banning use of plastics and replacing the same with suitable environmentally friendly substitutes.

The UGC also asked HEIs to ban the use of single-use plastics in canteens, and shopping complexes in the institution’s premises and hostels. “Institutions must also carry out awareness drives and sensitisation workshops on the harmful impacts of single-use plastics. Faculty members should mandate all students to avoid bringing non-bio-degradable plastic items to the institution. Students must be encouraged to sensitise their respective households about harmful effects of plastics and make their households ‘plastic-free’,” said the commission.

Institutions must install necessary alternative facilities like water units to avoid the use of plastic water bottles, and also encourage students to use alternative solutions like cloth bags and paper bags.

In a separate circular to the vice chancellor of respective universities and principal of colleges, UGC secretary Manish R Joshi said, “The guidelines have been disseminated for adoption. The UGC regularly issues advisories encouraging HEIs to lessen their plastic consumption, particularly focusing on single-use items and proper disposal methods for plastic waste.”