Begin typing your search...

Strict action if votes drop: DMK warns party officials

In the meeting held today, the party's Election Coordination Committee had a brainstorming session at Anna Arivalayam with Krishnagiri and Tiruvallur district office-bearers about the ground report, probables and strength of allies in these regions.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|25 Jan 2024 8:30 AM GMT
Strict action if votes drop: DMK warns party officials
X

DMK Coordination Committee members. Maalaimalar

CHENNAI: With Lok Sabha elections less than three months away, DMK has warned its Krishnagiri and Tiruvallur office-bearers of strict action if the party's votes dwindle in these districts on Thursday.

In the meeting held today, the party's Election Coordination Committee had a brainstorming session at Anna Arivalayam with Krishnagiri and Tiruvallur district office-bearers about the ground report, probables and strength of allies in these regions.

Following the meeting, the committee warned office-bearers of action if the election doesn't swing in the favour of the party.

The meet was held with committee members RS Bharathi, KN Nehru, EV Velu, Thangam Thennarasu and Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The Dravidian major is gearing up for the upcoming parliamentary polls forming three committees in this regard, last week.

DMKDMK Election Coordination CommitteeTamil NaduLok Sabha electionsLS pollsRS BharathiKN NehruEV VeluThangam ThennarasuUdhayanidhi Stalin
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X