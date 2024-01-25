Strict action if votes drop: DMK warns party officials

CHENNAI: With Lok Sabha elections less than three months away, DMK has warned its Krishnagiri and Tiruvallur office-bearers of strict action if the party's votes dwindle in these districts on Thursday.

In the meeting held today, the party's Election Coordination Committee had a brainstorming session at Anna Arivalayam with Krishnagiri and Tiruvallur district office-bearers about the ground report, probables and strength of allies in these regions.

Following the meeting, the committee warned office-bearers of action if the election doesn't swing in the favour of the party.

The meet was held with committee members RS Bharathi, KN Nehru, EV Velu, Thangam Thennarasu and Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The Dravidian major is gearing up for the upcoming parliamentary polls forming three committees in this regard, last week.