Street vendors oppose eviction in Perambalur

TIRUCHY: The street vendors in Perambalur staged a roadblock protest against the Civic administration which attempted to evict the encroachments on Thursday.

According to officials, the Perambalur Municipal Corporation officials had already warned the vendors not to encroach on the public pathway in the daily market functioning near the old bus stand.

Accordingly, the officials led by Commissioner Ramar came to the spot with the earth movers to evict the encroachment. The civic staff also asked the fruit and vegetable vendors to move from the public pathway.

However, the vendors besieged the officials and continued to argue with them. When the staff tried to remove the pushcarts and other equipment from the pathway, the vendors assembled in the middle of the road and blocked the traffic. Soon, the commissioner along with the police held talks with the agitating vendors who claimed that they had been paying proper taxes to the civic administration. If they were removed from the present spot, their livelihood would be affected.

Subsequently, the officials held talks with the vendors and assured them of finding a suitable place for their business. Later, they dispersed from the spot.