Stray menace strikes again in Tamil Nadu, pack of dogs mauls Coimbatore boy

CHENNAI: A pack of stray dogs seemingly on hunting mode attacked, mauled a child in Coimbatore.



According to Thanthi TV reports, the boy, who was viciously attacked and injured by a pack of strays, screamed and alerted the father, who rushed and fled away the dogs.

This incident has sparked concern among locals, who have been complaining about the increasing number of stray dogs in the area.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the need for effective measures to control stray dog populations.