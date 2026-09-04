Stray dogs save mentally ill woman from sexual assault in Coimbatore

The disturbing incident came to light when the Coimbatore rural police were scrutinising the CCTV footage in connection with another case related to unidentified persons setting fire to a petty shop at NGGO Colony near Thudiyalur.

The CCTV visuals recorded at night recently near the deserted Ashokapuram railway overbridge showed a mentally challenged woman, who was sitting by the roadside, being approached by the youth.